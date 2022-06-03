Sarah Jessica Parker speaks on rumoured cat-fight with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently opened up about her “longstanding feud” with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.



On Thursday’ episode, Parker revealed that the “situation has always been one-sided”.

“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because I have been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it’s not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this," asserted the 57-year-old.

Per Page Six, Cattrall made high contractual demands with Warner Bros. to appear in a reboot of a SATC movie And Just Like That . However, Parker claimed that the studio refused to meet her demand.

Upon asking why Cattrall was not asked to be a part of the reboot. To which Parker explained, “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us.”

The Failure To Launch actress continued, “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something, you get to an age where you’re like, Well, we hear that.”

Meanwhile, Parker clarified that she has never been in a “cat-fight” with Cattrall as reported by media.

“I have never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf,” she retorted.

Parker though wished that media “would stop calling this a ‘cat-fight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect (reality) and there has been one person talking”.