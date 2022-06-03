Amber Heard faces criticism over ‘funeral dress’ after losing defamation trial

File footage

The verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high-profile defamation trial was decided on Wednesday.

However, the speculation around the trial continues on social media and some eagle-eyed internet users have spotted a striking similarity between Heard’s legal outfits.

Leaving the courthouse, the Aquaman actress was seen dressed up in an all-black ensemble and netizens were quick to notice that it was the same ‘funeral dress.’

Heard appeared to have worn the same black ‘funeral dress’ the day she filed a restraining order against her ex-husband in 2016, as well as in 2020 when attending court in the UK against him — and again on Wednesday when the defamation trial verdict was decided.

Back in March 2021, the Rum Diary actress posted pictures in the same dress on Instagram with the caption, “One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice.”

Wearing the same dress on the verdict day turned out to be a wrong choice for Heard as a number of Twitter users mocked her for her poor fashion choices.

“Sometimes it’s important to wear the same dress three times. The day you ruined his life, the day you agreed to lie in the court of law, the day you lost,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This manipulative show pony planned to use the verdict as a PR stunt when she put on her ‘amish-dress; for the 3 time All the PR in the world can’t fix her reputation now. We’ve all heard the audiotapes, they show the real Amber Heard,” another one added.

“Not @realamberheard trying to do something by wearing the same ugly funeral dress? Ma’am, just burn it,” said a Twitter critic.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.