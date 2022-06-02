Newcastle pub staff says Johnny Depp ‘seemed happy’ after Amber Heard verdict

Hollywood star Johnny Depp was spotted at a bar in U.K. around the time the verdict in Amber Heard’s defamation trial was read by the jury on Wednesday.
Staff from the Newcastle pub revealed how Depp celebrated his victory against Heard. They also opened up about meeting the actor, describing him ‘lovely’ and ‘down to earth.’
Janine Latchford, general manager of The Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, opened up about meeting the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who was joined by musicians Jeff Beck and Sam Fender.
"He was the loveliest man I have ever seen in my life," she said. "My assistant is heavily pregnant and he was telling her how beautiful being a parent was. He was really down to earth, he was lovely.”
She went on to add, “He was incredible. He gave me a hug and I told him that I loved him pretty much as soon as I saw him."
She also revealed that Depp enjoyed traditional fish and chips at the pub and said ‘the food was amazing.’
“It has been the most surreal day of my life without doubt! It’s insane,” she gushed.
