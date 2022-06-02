Queen releases her Platinum Jubilee portrait with special message

Queen has dropped the official photograph for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Turning to Instagram, @theroyalfamily shared a glorious portrait of the 96-year-old in a sky blue dress from Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty aides also added a lengthy note alongside the photo: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions. I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

The note continued: "To mark the beginning of the #PlatinumJubilee Celebration Weekend, a new portrait of The Queen has been released.



"The photograph was taken by Ranald Mackechnie at Windsor Castle on 25 May. Captured in the background are the Castle’s Round Tower, and the statue of King Charles II which stands in the Quadrangle of the Castle."