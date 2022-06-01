 
Wednesday June 01, 2022
Kim Kardashian reacts to Dua Lipa's photos

By Web Desk
June 01, 2022
Kim Kardashian was among thousands of people who liked Dua Lipa's stunning pictures posted on Instagram.

"Europe has been the dream so far," the Levitating singer captioned her post thaf contained multiple pictures from her latest performance.

More than 300,000 people including Kim Kardashian reacted to her post within a few minutes.

Meanwhile, Kim is travelling to the United Kingdom with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She starting dating the former SNL comedian after divorcing rapper Kanye West