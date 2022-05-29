Johnny Depp to be replaced by ‘The Rock’ as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

The defamation case brought by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard is still ongoing, as a consequence, Disney will not count on Depp for the Pirates of the Caribbean project.



Dwayne Johnson will replace Johnny's role as Captain Jack Sparrow as reported in Marca.

The Hollywood superstar Depp will no longer be part of the iconic film saga after the Aquaman actress's indirect accusations in the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the company is already looking for possible replacements for this situation.

Rumors are rife that Margot Robbie could take on this role in the new Pirates of the Caribean project. However, there are still doubts about Robbie's incursion.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that they are working on two spin-offs. Specialized sources affirm that there could be a third with an unexpected protagonist.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, The Rock could be the main actor in the third spin-off.

The iconic actor has a cordial relationship with Disney. The positive link was enough reason to advance Johnson as the new protagonist.

Disney would like to include a makeover with one of Hollywood's most established stars.

Interestingly, Dwayne could relieve another actor in the spotlight in his recent career.

The performer would also replace Will Smith in the new Aladdin movie.

Obtaining Jack Sparrow's role would be another success for the Jungle Cruise actor.

The Rock already knows to participate in films with great box-office returns such as Jumanji or The Fast & Furious saga.