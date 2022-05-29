Prince William, Prince Harry reconnecting over WhatsApp before Platinum Jubilee

Prince William and Prince Harry are beginning to move on from their past rift, reports Mirror.co.uk.
The brothers are conducting regular FaceTime calls along with their children to start bonding ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
They also contact each other on Whatsapp frequently. The wives, Kate and Meghan, however, have not yet begun frequent contact with each other.
A source reveals that William sincerely wants to resolve the conflict with younger brother Harry, after years of distance.
A source said: “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family.
“They’ve also had FaceTime calls with their children, which has allowed them to re-bond.
“William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife and he is genuinely pleased for his brother.
“It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms.
“Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction bet the two men.”
Harry and his family are expected to fly to UK tonight.
