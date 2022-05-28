Dua Lipa helped to her feet by backing dancer after falling over on stage

Dua Lipa suffered a major mishap on the stage of her Milan show amid her Future Nostalgia tour on Thursday.

The Levitating singer was setting the stage on fire at Mediolanum Forum Assago when she slipped and fell over.

The singer, donning a pink jumpsuit, lost her footing during the live show before her backing dancer helped her to her feet.

Meanwhile, Lipa has continued to focus on her career after being split from Anwar Hadid who is the younger brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid.

During her conversation with Vogue, the singer expressed that she’s content with her single life.



“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” she told the magazine.

The singer-songwriter mentioned that a “few netizens were like ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,’” which she believed “is amazing for them”, however, she continued, “it was a big step for me, and I was nervous like, what am I going to do? I don’t want to be on my phone,” added the crooner.