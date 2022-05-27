Amber Heard cracks, accidentally admits she wrote the op-ed for Johnny Depp

Amber Heard had a slip of tongue in between intense cross-examination by Camille Vasquez.
The Aquaman star in between her 30-minute session with Johnny Depp's lawyer, confessed that she wrote the 2018 op-ed in Washington Post for her ex-husband. In the article, Heard identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse.
The actress previously stated and maintained that the op-ed was not about Depp.
"The only one making the Op-Ed about Johnny is ironically, Johnny," she said during the trial.
While under intense cross- examination, Heard was asked if she expected witnesses like Depp's former partner Kate Moss or Hicksville Trailer Palace owner Morgan Night to speak in favor of Depp.
Amber Heard replied: "Incorrect, I've already been through trial with this man. I know how many people will come out in support of him."
She continued: "I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That's his power. That's why I wrote the op-ed. I was speaking to that phenomenon, (about) how many people will come out in support of him and will fall to his power. He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men."
