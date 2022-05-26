Meghan Markle in ‘no-win’ situation after father’s almost-fatal stroke

File Footage





Meghan Markle is reportedly stuck in a ‘no-win’ situation after her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. suffered an almost-fatal stroke this week.

After it was reported on Tuesday that Thomas was hospitalised following a stroke in Tijuana, Mexico, many royal fans took to social media to urge Meghan to give her relationship with her father a chance.

However, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said that the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to fold because ‘she is in a no-win situation whatever she does.’

Talking to Entertainment Daily, Seward said: “… It sounds that her father is making a recovery albeit not enough to travel. It would be a good moment for them to make up but it is an impossible situation for her as she might feel he could use any potential meetings to his own advantage.”

Thomas Sr. was also scheduled to visit the UK to join in on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities this week before suffering the stroke.