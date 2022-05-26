National Assembly approves amendments to NAB law

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Thursday approved the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, formulating a post-retirement procedure for its chairman.
The bill was presented in the house by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar for making changes to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO).
Following amendments were made to the ordinance:
According to intelligence agencies, there is a danger of a suicide attack on Imran Khan, AGP Ashtar Ausaf tells SC
The pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground, says the PAF spokesperson
Ataturk Avenue has been closed from Nazimud Deen T-Cross to Geo Chowk, the police said, advising the commuters to use...
The arrested suspect says the aim of the social media account was to create an impression that the retired army...
Talat Aslam remained associated with several leading newspapers and magazines of the country in his long journalistic...
Police also launched a crackdown on PTI Sindh leadership and arrested several workers