Meghan Markle issued dire warning as ex-husband ‘has axe to grind’: report

Meghan Markle has been warned about her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, having “some kind of axe to grind” with the upcoming release of a tell-all.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean on his personal YouTube account.
There, he spoke of the possibility of Trevor Engelson being mentioned in Tom Bower’s new book and warned that he may have “an axe to grind” with Meghan Markle.
Mr Sean also referenced Mr Engelson’s potential insights into Meghan Markle and pointed out how, “This particular individual would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like, yes what it was like, to be married the first time around to the actress from Suits.”
