Kareena Kapoor poses with Saif Ali Khan to mark Karan Johar's 'spectacular' bash

Kareena Kapoor gushed over 'spectacular' night after attending Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on May 25.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mum-of-two posted a couple of the postcard-worthy clicks with Saif Ali Khan as the coupl dressed to impress for 'a night to remember'.

The Jab We Met star oozed her charm in a silver mid-length dress as stood hand-in-hand beside Saif who looked dapper in a black and white suit with a bowtie.

The 3 Idiots actor captioned the post, “A night to remember…Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word…”

The post came a day after Kareen penned a heart-touching note to mark the well-acclaimed director’s special day.



“I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday,” she wrote.

“Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you,” she added.