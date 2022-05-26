PM Shahbaz Sharif vows to give due importance to Opposition

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in National Assembly. PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Thursday said that the government will pay attention to the suggestions of the Opposition and vowed to bury the examples of the past.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, PM Shahbaz congratulated PTI MNA Raja Riaz over his election as Leader of the Opposition in the House and said the government would extend all possible cooperation to him.

“I assure you that we will bury the bad examples of the past,” the prime minister said, adding that they would not only pay attention to the opposition whenever they will take the floor but will also try to act upon their suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Riaz thanked the prime minister for his remarks and said they will try to play a positive role in the House. Offering his cooperation to the government, the leader of the opposition said they will point out the faults for course correction.

He said they wanted the government must complete its constitutional term. He said they wanted the elections should be held on time in the country.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presided over the session which was convened to discuss a 25-point agenda.

The prime minister is likely to speak on the worsening economic situation of the country and PTI's Azadi March.

“The Prime Minister would talk to the people of Pakistan through the most prestigious forum in the country. He has some very important things to say. Stay tuned,” the PML-N said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IMF has refused to revive the $6 billion loan programme unless the fuel and energy subsidies are removed.



The premier's address to the NA is important in the backdrop of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's demand to announce the election date within six days.



The PTI leader, while addressing his supporters in Islamabad today, warned the government that he will come back with a sea of people if his demand was not met.

The party's long march ended abruptly earlier today amid reports of background talks between the PTI and the government.