Scott Disick real feelings amid Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding exposed: Report

Scott Disick is brushing his feelings under the carpet amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding.
Speaking to E News, a source close to the reality star reveals that Scott was indeed invited to the Italy wedding, but chose not to go for his mental peace.
"Kourtney extended an invite knowing Scott wouldn't come," the insider said. "She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn't be right having Scott there."
"It's definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope," the source continued. "It's not as hurtful and he's getting through it."
Earlier in an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Scott admitted to Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian that he "wasn't that caught off guard" after ex-lover's engagement in 2021.
"I thought that they'd already be married [from] the way that she was talking. It wasn't crazy," he added. "Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I'd heard that, life would've been over for me."
Andrew Garfield wowed fans with his breathtaking look in relaxed-fit khaki trousers and a navy T-shirt
Johnny Depp on Wednesday accused Amber Heard of treating her sister ‘like a punching bag’, throwing wine at her
Princess Charlene of Monaco, who suffered a prolonged illness last year, has said that her health is ‘still fragile'
Aerosmith cancelled shows scheduled for its Vegas residency after Steven Tyler suffered a relapse
Georgina Rodriguez looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest appearance at Cannes 2022
Entertainment Industry Expert Kathryn Arnold says Amber Heard could have earned in millions if Johnny Depp had not...