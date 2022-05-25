Prince Andrew considered ‘natural boss’ by late Prince Philip

File Footage





The late Prince Philip reportedly felt like his second son, Prince Andrew, was always more like him than Prince Charles, and often called him a ‘natural boss’.

Fox News quoted royal author and commentator Tina Brown saying that the disgraced Duke of York ‘always received much more’ attention from Queen Elizabeth than his three siblings, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

In her book The Palace Papers, Brown wrote: “Born in the Queen’s second batch, 10 years after Princess Anne and four years before Prince Edward, Andrew had a mother who was well settled by then into her sovereign duties.”

She continued: “She sometimes allowed herself the time to pick him up from his prep school, Heatherdown, and drive him home herself, or let him play quietly in her study while she received official visitors.”

“Andrew was also the first to be christened with the surname Prince Philip fought for, Mountbatten-Windsor,” Brown shared.

Brown also revealed that one of Prince Charles’ ex-girlfriends had even overheard the Queen talking ‘worriedly’ about Prince Andrew with one of his teachers at the Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun.

Moreover, “Philip liked to say that his second son was a ‘natural boss.’ Andrew’s temperament — hearty, robust, disruptive — was more compatible with Philip than Charles. He was less vulnerable to his father’s casual Teutonic insensitivities, and undaunted by the rigors of Gordonstoun,” Brown wrote.