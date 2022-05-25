Prince William, Kate Middleton’s relationship ‘not expected to survive’: ‘It’s on the rocks’

Royal experts warn Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship is “not expected to last any longer” even though the Duchess “survived an intense” royal test.
This claim has been made by royal author Andrew Morton during an interview with OK Magazine.
He was quoted saying, “In the beginning, nobody in the Royal Household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for any time after they graduated, like most college romances which disintegrate under the intense scrutiny of jobs and geography.”
“After he left college, William was doing all kinds of jobs, to get a sense of the Britain he will take over. Catherine was left to go her own way, but she survived.”
