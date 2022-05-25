'Crazy' Amber Heard was always 'jealous' of Johnny Depp, says new witness

Amber Heard is branded crazy by Johnny Depp's latest witness, Morgan Highby Night.

The filmmaker and motel owner gave his testimony in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday and admitted that he wrote the tweet from the account @ThatUmbrella on April 21, branding the Heard 'jealous.'

"Johnny Depp will be accused of being jealous because a woman was 'sitting close' to Amber Heard."

"Depp said she had 'taken happy something.' Deep [sic] is accused of 'removing her hand and yelling at Amber,' " @ThatUmbrella continued.

In his response, Night claimed, "That never happened. I was with them all night. Amber was the one acting all jealous and crazy."

Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft then asked Night, "You are a pretty big fan of Johnny Depp, aren't you?", to which Night replied, "I am not," which elicited laughter from many in the courtroom.

Night told the court that he "never saw Depp get physical with anyone."

He later testified further about the argument that surfaced between Heard and Depp.

"She was upset at him and she was yelling at him... He was kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid, and it was really, like, odd to see because he was older than her obviously, but I just went back in the house," he concluded.