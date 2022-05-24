Johnny Depp lacks empathy, worships power among other narcissistic traits: psychiatrist

Johnny Depp’s narcissistic traits were brought to light in court on Monday amid the bombshell defamation suit.

During his testimony, Dr David Spiegel said that Depp displays five of the nine narcissistic personality traits including "poor control, rapid mood shifts, undue sense of admiration, and worship power."

Dr Spiegel also pointed out that the Hollywood A-lister also showed a need for admiration from others, displayed moments of entitlement, and a lack of empathy.

"The fact he thought that Amber owed him and only wanted to be together with him because of his fame is an example of that," Spiegel said of narcissistic traits. "I think jealousy is an example of that."

However, Depp’s lawyer asked the psychiatrist if he examined the actor personally to make such a diagnosis.

To this, Dr Spiegel replied, “I would certainly, if I didn't, I'm certainly thinking that, but at least I'm going to say he has traits. So it's a provisional diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder."