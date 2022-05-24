SHC orders to produce Dua Zehra on May 30

Dua Zehra had gone missing from Karachi and was later recovered from Punjab. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the police of all four provinces and the law enforcers to produce Dua Zehra — the 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — before it on May 30.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro resumed the hearing of a petition filed by Mehdi Ali Kazmi, the girl’s father.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the court instructed the interior secretary to order the police force of all the four provinces to take all possible measures about the recovery of Dua Zehra.

According to a police report submitted in the court, Dua Zehra’s location was traced in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through mobile phone signals but her phone was switched off yesterday.

Expressing his annoyance, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro remarked that neither the suspects' CNICs were blocked nor any action was taken in this regard so far.

The judge stated, “We are bound by the law and will take action against whoever is violating it.”

He remarked that the girl has to be produced before the court so that her testimony could be recorded.

The judge asked whether the police were present when the girl recorded her statement in the Lahore court. At this, a police officer apprised the court that they were present in the courtroom but they were not given the girl’s custody.

“You missed the opportunity when you could have taken her custody and now you were chasing the mobile phone,” remarked the judge.

At this, the prosecutor general sought one-week time to recover Dua Zehra.

Justice Aga Faisal warned the court will issue an order against the officer who fails to meet the task. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till May 30.

Talking to journalists after the hearing, IG Sindh Kamran Fazal said they did not find any clue that any group is involved in the matter. He said they were taking measures to recover Dua Zehra at the earliest.

“Those who are accompanied by the girl are changing their location,” said the police officer.