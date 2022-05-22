Pete Davidson bids farewell to SNL with heart breaking message: Watch

Pete Davidson has officially announced his Saturday Night Live exit in a social media post from pal Dave Sirus.



The comedian penned an emotional note ahead of his final episode on the show, recounting some of the best moments with the crew. Pete has reportedly missed girlfriend Kim Kardashian's sister, Kourtney's Italian wedding, to record his final stints,

Pete began: "This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one."

He continued: "When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did."





"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion," added an emotional Pete.

"Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.

⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson," the SNL funnyman officially signed off.

It is reported that the star has left SNL in a bid to begin his own comedy show.