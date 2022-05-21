PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested in land allotment case: sources

PTI leader Shireen Mazari. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s senior leader and former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari has been arrested from Islamabad, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.

A team of the anti-corruption establishment and Dera Ghazi Khan police took her into custody in a joint operation in the federal capital.

The sources said that she has been arrested in a case related to a property dispute in Rajanpur.

Confirming the report, her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir said that the police officials subjected her mother to torture before taking her into custody.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she said, “Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her.”

The development was also confirmed by PTI’s Iftikhar Durrani who took to Twitter and said, “Dr Shireen Mazari has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar!”