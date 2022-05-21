Priyanka Chopra flaunts her swanky vehicle gifted by Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra flaunts riding a swanky vehicle gifted by Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has always been quite active on social media and keepss her fans posted o her life’s major events.



Recently, on Saturday morning, the Quantico actress turned to Instagram to share a peek into the “swanky ride” gifted by her husband Nick Jonas.

In the photo, the Sky is Pink star could be seen sitting behind the wheels which had ‘Mrs Jonas’ inscribed on the side of the stylish customised-vehicle.

The diva was looking stunning in her grey-coloured casual attire while posing for the camera.

Chopra thanked her husband for this uber-cool present and wrote in the caption, “Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient.”





Fans were amazed to see the ride and soon dropped in heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, the Padmavaat actress also posted a selfie of her bruised face from the sets of her upcoming spy series Citadel.

Meanwhile, Chopra has resumed shooting for the series after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie home from NICU.

Sharing about her journey, she said that every moment was “precious and perfect”.