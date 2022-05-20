Disney rep says Amber Heard didn't affect Johnny Depp’s 'Pirates of the Caribbean' role

Johnny Depp’s role in the Pirates of the Caribbean was not affected by Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed: Disney exec

The New York Post quoted Disney production executive Tina Newman’s deposition that was played at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Thursday, in which she confirmed that she never saw documentation within Disney that referenced Heard’s op-ed.

In his $50 million defamation lawsuit, Depp claims that Heard’s op-ed, published in The Washington Post, cost him millions in work and his role in the sixth installment of the Pirates franchise.

According to Newman, she has “never seen any documentation that referenced the op-ed, never discussed it and did not hear of or partake in discussion of its impact.”