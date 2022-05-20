Scott Disick doesn't want to 'watch Kourtney Kardashian get married': 'He's upset!'

Scott Disick will reportedly not attend his ex-beau Kourtney Kardashian’s third wedding with Travis Barker which is expected to take place in Italy.

A source spilt the beans to Entertainment Tonight that the diva’s ex is planning to skip the event.

"He's not necessarily in a place where he wants to watch Kourtney get married," the insider shared.

"He just isn't there emotionally yet. Kourtney wouldn't want him there if he’s going to be weird about it,” the source told the outlet.

Disick is already not happy with the couple’s Santa Barbara wedding. "Scott is very upset and didn’t know about the Santa Barbara wedding ahead of time," the insider said.

"To find out on social media and through friends was upsetting for him. He's still not happy about everything, but he's trying to remain supportive."

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder is reportedly excited for her big day as “the entire family will be there and be so over the top.”