PM Shahbaz Sharif kicks off countrywide anti-polio drive

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is administering polio vaccine drops to a child. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday administered polio drops to the children in Islamabad to launch a nationwide anti-polio drive.

The anti-polio campaign was launched in view of the report of three new cases of the crippling disease in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the National Task Force on polio eradication, the prime minister underscored the need for joint efforts of all stakeholders, including federal agencies, provincial governments and international agencies to eliminate the disease from the country.

The prime minister said the challenge of polio still existed. He assured the provinces of every possible help and cooperation from the federal government.

He expressed gratitude that the government of Pakistan was grateful to international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other organizations for providing technical and financial support for the anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was informed that in April and May this year, three polio cases were reported from North Waziristan. It is pertinent to mention here that no polio cases were reported during February 2021 to March 2022 (14 months).

It was highlighted that at present, 25 districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were at high risk for the spread of the polio virus.

The prime minister urged that all provincial governments should pay full attention to anti-polio campaign. He hoped that collaboration with international partners would continue so as to ensure the complete eradication of polio from the country.