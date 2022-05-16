Travis Scott makes first TV performance at Billboard Music since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott made his comeback to live stage performance with the Billboard Music Awards 2022 on Sunday.

The 31-year-old singer delivered his first televised performance since the tragic Astroworld Festival incident in November last year.

The rapper took to the stage and debuted a new unreleased song reportedly titled Lost Forever.

He also performed on single Mafia in an icy, polar-themed set with heavily censored lyrics at the star-studded event, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Besides Scott, controversial singer Morgan Wallen along with other top artists like Megan Thee Stallion, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Mary J Blige, and Florence and the Machine also performed during the ceremony.





The Goosebumps singer previously made his first live public show to a sold-out crowd at Miami nightclub E11EVEN last week – six months after the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead and scores more injured.

He also performed at several private events including a pre-Oscars house party in March and a short set during a Coachella afterparty in April.

Moreover, Scott is currently a defendant in more than 380 lawsuits that have been filed by Astroworld victims and attendees, claiming billions of dollars in damages from him, festival organizer Live Nation, Apple and others.