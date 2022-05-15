‘Doctor Strange’: Musician Attaullah Esakhelvi gushes over daughter Laraib for achieving milestone

Legendary musician Attaullah Esakhelvi is a super ‘proud’ dad as he gushed over his daughter Laraib Atta in a sweet Instagram post.
Laraib, sister of Sanwal Esakhelvi & daughter of prominent music figure Attaullah has made the country proud once again as she worked in Hollywood’s biggest superhero film Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.
Renowned vocalist Attaullah took it to social media and lauded his daughter’s accomplishment in representing Pakistan in the International arena with her talent and dedication.
“My beloved children keep making the country proud,” wrote Attaullah on his official Instagram post.
For the unversed, Laraib hails from Mianwali, Punjab, Pakistan is a professional VFX Artist and has worked on various projects in the Hollywood industry.
Her remarkable journey includes names of famous Hollywood films such as 10,000 BC, Prince of Persia, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Chronicles of Narnia & more.
She was praised for her work in the critically acclaimed Tom Cruise series where she demonstrated her abilities in Mission Impossible: Fallout.
Millie Bobby Brown talked about the last season of 'Stranger Things' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Jennifer Lopez looked ethereal in a free flowing white gown
Kim Kardashian amazed fans with her latest snap
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears shared the tragic news of the demise of their unborn child
Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward struck up an unlikely friendship while starring in the 1990 classic 'Tremors' together
Millie Bobby Brown attended the premiere of 'Stranger Things' with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on the red carpet