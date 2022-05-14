Lizzo wishes Robert Pattinson on birthday, posts must-see throwback pic online

Music sensation Lizzo treated her fans with a memorable picture from the past with her favorite star.

The About Damn Time singer, 34, turned to her Twitter handle on Friday and shared a sweet birthday post for actor Robert Pattinson, who turned 36 on Friday (May 13).

Wishing the Batman actor on his big day, the Like A Girl singer posted an amazing throwback photo of the duo and fans cannot stop gushing over the sweet snap.

In the picture, which seems to be clicked in the early 2010s, a young Lizzo is seen holding a drink and smiling from ear to ear next to the dashing star Pattinson at what looks like a small music venue or bar.

“Happy birthday, Robert Pattinson,” she simply captioned the photo, and at the time of publication, the tweet has nearly 300,000 likes.

Take a look.

The Rumors singer marked her own birthday just last month on April 27, and shared some adorably festive posts on social media in celebration of her 34th trip around the sun.