Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker hosted secret wedding shower in Palm Springs

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker are gearing up to walk to the altar a little earlier than expected.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 star have reportedly hosted an extravagant and secret wedding shower on Wednesday.

The couple invited their close friends to Palm Springs estate, Calif., Guests including Toby Morse, Phil Riportella and Allie Rizzo shared inside glimpses on their respective social media accounts.

Photos from the party shared online featured a Kravis 4 Ever balloon display and skulls in cookies. “Beautiful day today!” Morse wrote over a selfie that revealed the balloons. “Thanks for having us & congrats! @travisbarker @kourtneykardash #YoureSoCool.”

The wedding shower sort of event happened to be an all-day affair, as the attendees called it for the night after watching Edward Scissorhands on a pool-side screen.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the I Think I’m OKAY crooner, 46, got engaged in October and had an intimate wedding in a Las Vegas chapel after attending the Grammys.



