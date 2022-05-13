Bella Hadid admits sheer anxiety led to blackout at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid shocked netizens after blacking out confessions on the Met Gala red carpet.

The model sparked frenzy amongst her fans, after sharing that it was her tight corset that evening that led to her condition.

She told Interview magazine: “I literally like, blacked out. I don't even think I got one good photo on the red carpet,” she explained, admitting she “ran up the stairs” after less than five minutes on the red carpet.

“I don't think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don't know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn't breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening,” Bella added.

Later, on her Instagram Stories, Bella sent out a clear message that her corset explanation earlier was meant in good humour.

“I want to make something very clear.... This is not at all what I (meant to) say. I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset,” she said.

“I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet,” Bella added.