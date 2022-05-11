Elections possible before appointment of new army chief: Khawaja Asif

In contrast to president’s rejection of PM’s advice, cabinet division issued a notification regarding removal of...
"The Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President," President Arif Alvi tells PM Shehbaz Sharif
PM terms Khan's Abbottabad speech "dangerous", says he has "divided the nation"
The court plans to interpret Article 63 for the future generations of the country, says CJP Bandial
The government wants to arrest me but their "plans" will backfire, says Imran Khan
Ashtar Ausaf has been appointed as AGP as per recommendation of premier under Article 100 of Constitution