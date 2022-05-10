Princess Diana words before death unearthed by a firefighter

Princess Diana final words in Paris were shared by a firefighter 25 years ago.

Xavier Gourmelon was the first who rushed to the scene when Diana got into a deadly accident in Paris in 1997.

The firefighter confessed that he had no clue who the victims of the crash were when he first arrived.

Xavier then witnessed the Princess of Wales saying her final words before her heart took its final beats

She asked him: “My God, what’s happened?”

Gourmelon previously told The Sun: “The car was in a mess and we just dealt with it like any road accident.

“For me this was simply a banal traffic accident, one of many that emergency services have to deal with and it was the usual causes, speed and a drunk driver.

"I could see she had a slight injury to her right shoulder but, other than that, there was nothing significant. There was no blood on her at all.

"I held her hand and told her to be calm and keep still, I said I was there to help and reassured her. She said: 'My God, what's happened?'"

Trevor Rees-Jones, Diana's bodyguard, was sitting in the front next to the driver Henri Paul.

Gourmelon added: “I massaged her heart and a few seconds later she started breathing again.

“It was a relief of course because, as a first responder, you want to save lives — and that's what I thought I had done.

"To be honest I thought she would live. As far as I knew when she was in the ambulance she was alive and I expected her to live. But I found out later she had died in hospital. It was very upsetting.

"I know now that there were serious internal injuries, but the whole episode is still very much in my mind. And the memory of that night will stay with me forever.

"I had no idea then that it was Princess Diana. It was only when she had been put into the ambulance that one of the paramedics told me it was her."