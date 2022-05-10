The Late Show’s makers suspend taping as Stephen Colbert shows signs of COVID

The Late Show’s makers suspends taping new episodes as Stephen Colbert shows signs of COVID

The Late Show’s makers has recently announced to cancel filming new episodes of the show until further notice.



The news came into light when makers of the popular talk show took to Twitter on Monday and shared that the host of the show Stephen Colbert was “currently in isolation as he’s experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID.”

"Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days," it read.

Meanwhile’, the last episode of the show was aired on Friday with Chris O'Donnell and Elvis Costello appeared as guests.

Following this tweet, fans and admirers dropped in “get well soon” comments and even wished him a “speedy recovery”.

Last month on April 21, Colbert disclosed that he had tested positive for COVID on his social media before this tweet was posted by the makers of the Show.

He wrote, “"Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I am feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted.”

Keeping the spirit high, the host even quipped that his positive test was really an excuse to keep away from Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

"This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," said the 57-year-old in his tweet.

