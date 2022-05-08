Victoria Beckham looks drop dead gorgeous in figure-hugging black ensemble

David Beckham's sweetheart Victoria Beckham left fans awestruck as she took to Instagram to share two mirror selfies with her 29.9 million followers, showcasing a head-to-toe black ensemble from her eponymous label.
The former Spice girl , who is also loved for her fashion sense, dropped jaws as she debuted another sleek all-black outfit.
Featuring a high neck, long sleeve top and split-front black leggings, the outfit added another incredible look to Victoria's repertoire.
Victoria teamed the leggings from her clothing line VB Body with some classy black high-heels, adding a touch of sass to the low-key look. She wore her brunette hair up in a bun, letting two bangs shape her face.
The renowned fashion designer opted for a camera-ready beauty look, consisting of winged eyeliner, a gentle bronzer, a dewy complexion and a rose pink lip.
Fans couldn't help but gush over the mother-of-four's style, with one wrote, "you look amazing," while another said: "All black everything always!" with a black love heart emoji. A third agreed, penning: "Looking fantastic as always, and a fourth added: "So beautiful."
