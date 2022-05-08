Amber Heard’s name on Google changed to ‘Turd’ amid battle with Johnny Depp

File Footage

Amber Heard seems to be having quite a hard time maintaining her fanbase amid her explosive court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, with the latest blow being her name getting changed to something less than favourable on Google



According to TMZ, someone was able to get Heard’s official name on IMDB’s CMS changed somehow so that it appeared as ‘Amber Turd’ on Google search. The change was up until Saturday afternoon.

It was also reportedly that when the IMDb profile was clicked onto, Heard’s name appeared correctly on the website, so it appears that it was only changed on desktop and mobile searches.

While it remains unclear who was behind the change, it is clear what the change referenced; in a now infamous incident, Heard is said to have left a piece of human faecal matter on Depp’s bed after a 2016 fight.

Heard, however, maintains that the faeces was the doing of one of their small dogs.