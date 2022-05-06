Ahsan Iqbal announces govt will hold summit to review new curriculum

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. Photo—Geo.TV

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday announced that for reviewing the new curriculum across country the government has decided to hold a "national curriculum summit".

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: "It has been decided to hold a National Curriculum Summit with top curriculum experts of the country to have [a] final review of the new curriculum."

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal further added that the government has also planned to establish a state-of-the-art teacher's training centre in Islamabad.

"I urge top curriculum [and] teacher [training] experts to join," he wrote.

Punjab likely to rescind Single National Curriculum

On the other hand, the Punjab government has directed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) not to publish books for grades 6 to 8 under the Single National Curriculum (SNC), Dawn.com reported.

The first phase of the SNC was introduced by the PTI-led government for primary classes, but the then Opposition had been critical of it.