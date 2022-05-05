Will arrest Hamza Shahbaz if provided ‘a subedar and four soldiers’: Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema addressing a press conference at his official residence. — Screengrab/Geo. TV/file

LAHORE: A day after writing a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Governor Punjab Omar Sarafarz Cheema said that he will arrest CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif if provided “a subedar and four soldiers”.

In a statement, Omar Sarafarz Cheema said that the Constitutional crisis-hit Punjab has been taken hostage by force.

The PTI leader said that the silence of mainstream political parties on the constitutional crisis in Punjab is "extremely worrying" and added that Awab Alvi, son of President Arif Alvi, will be the next chief minister of Sindh if such practices become the culture of our politics.

"I always called for a neutral umpire during my political struggle,” he said, adding that the neutral umpire, in fact, has the same rules for both teams.

Governor urges COAS to play his 'role'

A day earlier, Omar Sarfraz Cheema had penned a letter to COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa urging him to play his due role in the implementation of the constitutional framework in the province.

Expressing his concerns over the prevailing political crisis in the province, the Punjab governor appealed to the army chief to play his role to restore people’s confidence in provincial and federal governments.

He also sent copies of his letters to the prime minister and the president.

Cheema writes letter to PM

Earlier, Omar Sarfraz Cheema had also written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the political situation in the province.

In the letter, the Punjab governor vowed to protect the country’s Constitution by utilising all of his skills and abilities.

“No power can bar me from stopping your son's unconstitutional actions,” the governor told the PM.

Declaring Usman Buzdar’s resignation as controversial, Cheema accused the PML-N of securing the support of PTI’s dissident lawmakers and added that the turncoats were even presented before the media.

“Hamza Shahbaz has taken advantage of being the son of the prime minister,” he wrote, adding that he is the "main character" behind all the unconstitutional actions in Punjab.