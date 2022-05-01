Helen Mirren gets candid about what she’s learn about love in 25 years of marriage

Helen Mirren got candid about the things she has learnt about love after spending 25 years with her husband Taylor Hackford.

In an interview with People Magazine, The Queen actor was asked how does her husband make her feel beautiful to which she replied, “Oh, he doesn’t!”

"I don't think he ever makes me feel beautiful. It's not necessary. That's not what I love him for, honestly," added the 76-year-old actor.

She went on to talk about the Parker director revealing he does not give her notes on her performances these days, adding, "You know, I believe in unconditional praise from one's loved ones. I don't want any criticism. And I give him unconditional praise likewise — more or less. We allow each other to do our own thing, and get on with it."

The actor said she worked every year since she was 20 but the time during the COVID 19 pandemic was ‘valuable’ for her as she got to spend time with Hackford, saying, “I sit across the table from him every night for six months — which I've never done before — and not worry about or even think about work."

Talking about the importance of keeping up with hobbies and interests, she stated, "A really important part of love is to maintain your own sense of identity. In a way, that's the most important thing of all, to not subsume yourself into someone else, far from it. Be honestly and authentically who you are."

"And it's very important to allow the person you love to be who they are — even if (sometimes) you don't like it very much," she continued.

Mirren concluded saying that she finds joy in their journey together, adding, "You're constantly discovering, learning about the person you love, who suddenly, completely surprises you. You find depths of courage or patience or generosity or that you just didn't know were there."