Queen had great plans for Meghan Markle with 'long-standing' role

Queen wanted 'success' for Meghan Markle in the royal family, claims expert.

Royal author and Princess Diana biographer, Tina Brown tells Washington Post that the Queen was about to pass on one of her most 'treasured' patronages to the Duchess of Sussex.

“I think the Queen and the Palace set the Sussexes up for a lot of success. I mean the Queen gave [Ms Markle] one of her most treasured patronages.

“Patron of the national theatre. What a fabulous thing for a former actress. A marvellous, prestigious patronage.

“She also made her vice-chairman of the Commonwealth Foundation, which, given that Meghan said she had a huge desire to do some global, humanitarian work, there’s no better platform to be able to talk about women’s education or the question of minorities.

“This was a fantastic platform, really, that needed modernising and dusting off and repositioning, particularly in the social atmosphere right now with the Black Lives Matter issue.

“But, nonetheless, there was a big role there, a long-standing role, with a lot of longevity for the Sussexes,' she noted.

However, Meghan and Prince Harry decided to leave UK and quit their duties as senior royals in the family. The couple now lives in California.