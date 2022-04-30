Elisabeth Moss clears out misconceptions about Scientology

Elisabeth moss has recently explained how Scientology is not really a “closed-off religion” as people assume it to be.



In her first extended interview to New Yorker, the Shirley actress said, "It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that's the thing that is probably the most misunderstood.”

Over the years, Scientology has been considered a controversial religion for its mind control and other wrongdoing allegations levelled by a group of Church members.

The Mad Men star noted that people had made preconceived notions against the organisation, and since she has been a follower of this religion for years, people are going to make “assumptions about her”.

“I don’t feel the need to defend my ties to the organisation, she chimed in.

Moss went on to add, “I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they are watching me.”

The 39-year-old also hit back at those saying that “Scientology is comparable to the totalitarian dictatorship in her famous series The Handmaid's Tale (THT)”.

The Invisible Man star revealed to publication that this show had hit her on a personal level because “it supports religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy which is important to me”.



Moreover, the Emmy Award-winning actress credited religion for making her “a skilled communicator” that she also used in her acting career.