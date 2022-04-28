Kim Basinger talks about her divorce with Alec Baldwin: ‘He’s a challenge’

Kim Basinger talked about her ‘heavy-duty, very out loud’ divorce with ex-husband Alec Baldwin and how it affected their daughter Ireland Baldwin.

In an appearance on Red Table Talk with her daughter, the actor and former fashion model said that the Dr. Death actor was not available ‘emotionally or mentally’ for Ireland’s anxiety issues.

Basinger told the host Jada Pinkett Smith that she and Baldwin "went through a heavy-duty, very out loud when you're in the public, divorce."

"And (Ireland) had to go through that very rough time," she added.

Smith asked the 68-year-old actor if the topic of Ireland’s anxiety issues was a difficult thing to discuss with Baldwin, adding, “Or were you guys able to kind of see eye to eye on how to handle it?”

Basinger replied, “Eye to eye? No. No, that was not – Alec’s a funny one. We’re all fine and we all get along, whatever. But he’s been — but he’s a challenge.”

She continued: "I mean, come on. We’ve had our challenges. And I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk. Alec, you know, operates in a very different way in his life.”

Chiming in, Ireland revealed that her father too suffers with anxiety but his coping mechanisms are very different.

“He deals with anxiety greatly, but he's someone who grew up in a family that would suppress that as well, or tell him he's weak for feeling that way,” Ireland stated.