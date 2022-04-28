Kate Middleton’s mum helped avoid ‘royal snakes’ before Prince William engagement

Royal experts shed light on the ‘efforts’ Kate Middleton exerted to secure a proposal from Prince William.

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor made this revelation.

She pointed out the “care and strategy” Kate Middleton employed “to end up married to William.”

She branded the efforts akin to “an obstacle course” and admitted there were a lot of pitfalls to avoid.

Ms Brown was also quoted telling Express UK, “They were madly in love all the way through but…making it from the loving girlfriend to the future queen, that’s an obstacle course.”

“And it’s like snakes and ladders. At any moment she could have stepped on the wrong square and had a snake.”

Even Carol Middleton played an a “very critical” in helping her “avoid the snakes on the board.”