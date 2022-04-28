ECP responds to Imran Khan’s allegations

The logo of the Election Commission of Pakistan. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegation that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was taking decisions against the party “alone”, terming this perception “wrong and absurd.”

The ECP’s statement came after former PM Imran Khan’s scathing criticism of the CEC in a speech in Lahore at the workers’ convention.

“CEC Raja doesn't have the right to serve the post, therefore, he should resign. He alone makes the decisions and all of his decisions are against the PTI," he had said.

"We demand that the foreign funding cases against all the major political parties should be heard together."

Imran had further maintained that a conspiracy was hatched to forge evidence against the PTI in the foreign funding case.



Reacting to the PTI chairman’s “unfounded” accusations, the ECP said, “the Election Commission is a constitutional body. In which all decisions are made in the light of the Constitution and law. Some people are deliberately giving the impression that decisions are being made individually in the ECP, which is wrong and contrary to facts.”

“This is completely wrong and absurd.”

The ECP stressed that all the decisions taken from January 2020 to date, whether the Commission consisted of five members or three, all decisions were taken by consensus and there was not a single decision in which a dissenting note was given.

Moreover, it said that there is complete harmony between the CEC and the commission members.

“The ECP would continue to take decisions in the best interest of the country, under the Constitution and the law and in accordance with the oath, without any pressure.”