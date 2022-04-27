The temperature climbs to 41°C in Lahore. Photo: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Lahore braved one of the hottest days of the year as the temperature surged to 41°C here on Wednesday in the city.



In its daily weather forecast, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that the day temperature is likely to remain 06-08°C above normal in upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab and parts of Balochistan today (Wednesday).

The met office further said that day temperature is likely to remain 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The met office said that the temperature will further rise in the days to come.

“Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in plain areas of the country,” said the met office.