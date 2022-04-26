Victoria Beckham planning Romeo's wedding to Mia Regan after success of Brooklyn’s big day

Victoria Beckham is busy in preparation of her second son Romeo’s wedding to his girlfriend Mia Regan after Brooklyn's 'boosted family brand'.

The Posh Spice is already planning her second son Romeo’s wedding following the success of Brooklyn’s big day, according to reports.

The 48-year-old mum-of-four is said to have been so impressed with how much the Beckham brand was boosted by her eldest son’s nuptials that she’s already looking forward to the next one.

Victoria relished in her mother-of-the-groom role and helped Brooklyn, 23, plan his £3million wedding extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this month. Brooklyn Beckham married billion heiress Nicola Peltz star-studded ceremony on April 9.

The fashionista is reportedly trying to persuade her 19-year-old son Romeo to pop the question, so the family have another wedding to look forward to.



An insider has claimed that Victoria is craving the “pomp and pageantry” of another family wedding and wants Mia to become a “full-time member” of the Beckham clan.



A source told Heat: “She was so impressed with the way Brooklyn and Nicole pulled off their big day without a hitch and got the whole world talking about the Beckham name again. It was a wonderful day full of love and fun for the family and really bolstered their brand, and she wants to keep that momentum going – with help from Romeo and his girlfriend Mia.”



Victoria is said to have high hopes for the teenagers and reportedly thinks their engagement would be even more of a global talking point.