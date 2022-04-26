Kim Kardashian’s first solo TikTok with glam squad breaks the internet

Kim Kardashian sent fans wild as she debuted her first solo TikTok with her longtime glam team.

Five months after joining the social media app with her 8-year-old daughter, North, using a joint account, the reality TV queen, 41, launched a solo page on Monday.

In her first kid-free post, Kardashian pays tribute to her beloved and longtime glam team: hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup guru Mario Dedavanovic.

In the clip, the guys are seen holding their beauty tools as an audio track asks, “So, you’re an artist? Are you good at it?”

The men confidently nod together before the video shows Kardashian sporting a snatched ponytail by Appleton, 38, and a flawless beat by Dedavanovic, also 38.

The Skims founder then rocks a number of poses and facial expressions as Key Glock’s “Ambition for Cash” plays.

“Hey Guys,” the “Kardashians” star simply wrote in her caption

Fans of Kardashian immediately flooded her comments section with excited reactions. “WOW QUEEN U RLY DID THAT!” one exclaimed, while another wrote, “A solo Kim K tiktok is exactly what we needed and that’s on bible!”