PTI's foreign funding: IHC suspends order directing ECP to conclude case in 30 days

The entrance of Islamabad High Court. -APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the order directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conclude the PTI foreign funding case within 30 days.

An IHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar heard the PTI’s intra-court appeal against the directive of a single bench of the court.

The bench combined the PTI petition against the alleged bias of the Election Commission with the intra-court appeal.

In its petition, the PTI has accused the commission of targeting only the PTI and has sought the court’s directive to the ECP to also decide similar cases against the PML-N, PPP and all other political parties within a month.

It has sought the court’s directive to the ECP for scrutiny of other political parties’ accounts by the State Bank of Pakistan and to publicise the details of all parties’ accounts after the scrutiny report.

The PTI had made the ECP and 17 political parties respondents in the case. The parties include the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F, AML, TLP, BAP, BNP and ANP.

More to follow...