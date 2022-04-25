Kate Middleton is all set to make another history

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is all set to make history as she is being considered seriously for a prestigious role from Queen Elizabeth.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton is tipped to be the next Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

The Duchess will replace Prince Andrew who was stripped of his military titles in January.

She would be the first female colonel of the regiment in 80 years since the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, held the role in 1942.

Kate Middleton will make history if the Queen honors her as the first appointed female colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

The Daily Mail, quoting a royal source, reported, ‘It’s being seriously considered.'

The royal source confirmed as Kate Middleton is lined up to stand in for the Queen at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Earlier, there were also reports that the Grenadier Guards have 'unofficially requested' to have Kate Middleton as their colonel.