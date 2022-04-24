Kris Jenner jokes about Oscars slap during her testimony in Blac Chyna case

Model Blac Chyna has filed $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian family members including Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, claiming that they influenced channels to cancel her show business career.

Facing the legal battle, the momager Kris Jenner took the stand and spoke about death threats made by Chyna toward her daughter Kylie.

On the second day of the ongoing trial, During her court appearance, Kris, 66, at one point, made a joke about Will Smith’s controversial Oscars slap, an insider revealed.

The source further added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum used the Oscars incident as a reference to explain the meaning of the late-night text she sent the day after her son, Rob Kardashian, had a fight with Chyna in December 2016.

As per E! reported, the text consisted of Kris’ conversation noting that she said, Chyna had just “beat the [expletive] out of Rob’s face."

In court, Kris was asked what she meant by that and she replied, , “I meant, beat the [expletive] out of someone’s face. It’s a figure of speech. Like, if I was at an awards show, and someone walked on stage and slapped me. And I said, ‘Someone slapped the [expletive] out of my face!'", an insider revealed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chyna herself testified in court. During the proceedings, she revealed that she did point a gun at Rob’s head saying that she did so as a joke.